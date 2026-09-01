Burnley in talks to beat West Ham United in Harry Amass race

Burnley are looking to beat West Ham United to the signature of Manchester United defensive sensation Harry Amass.

Burnley are in talks with Manchester United to sign left-back Harry Amass on a permanent deal, aiming to beat West Ham United and other EFL Championship clubs to the signature of the 19-year-old.

According to Sky Sports, Burnley have begun negotiations with Manchester United over a deal for Amass, who is expected to leave Old Trafford on deadline day. A permanent transfer is currently being explored, although a loan move has not been completely ruled out.

The teenager has attracted interest from several clubs after showing plenty of promise during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season. The young defender made 21 appearances during the first half of the campaign and contributed two goals, establishing himself as an exciting prospect despite his subsequent spell at Norwich City being disrupted by injury.

Amass to leave Old Trafford on deadline day

The teenager also featured for Manchester United during their pre-season campaign, but the Red Devils have now determined that his best opportunity to gain regular senior football lies away from Old Trafford.

Burnley’s interest could provide Amass with an attractive route into first-team football. Lucas Pires is currently the only recognised left-back in their senior squad, meaning the Manchester United prospect could immediately compete for an important role should the move go through.

West Ham are also monitoring the situation, having been left short of options at left-back following the departure of El Hadji Malick Diouf, with Oliver Scarles currently their only natural option in the position.

Manchester United are also weighing up their own options at left-back. Luke Shaw remains the club’s only senior specialist in the position and has started their opening two matches of the campaign.

However, his injury history means the Red Devils continue to assess alternatives, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot capable of covering on the left. They do have Patrick Dorgu in their ranks, but under Carrick, the Dane is seen more as a winger than full-back.

They are in the market for a new left-back and have been linked with a few players, including Ian Maatsen. With only a few hours left in the window, it will be interesting to see if they bring in a replacement before sanctioning Amass’s departure. Burnley will now be hoping their early talks can put them ahead of West Ham and the other interested clubs.