Newcastle United want Portuguese attacking sensation Francisco Conceicao as part of the deal to sell Nick Woltemade to Juventus next summer.

Newcastle United are exploring a player-plus-cash deal with Juventus that could see Nick Woltemade join the Italian club permanently, with Francisco Conceicao potentially moving to Tyneside, as per TEAMtalk.

The Magpies are open to exploring creative solutions for Woltemade’s future, particularly if Juventus decide to retain the German striker beyond his current loan spell. Newcastle’s interest in several members of the Serie A club’s squad may unlock an agreement involving players and money.

While a number of clubs wanted Woltemade in the summer, Juventus eventually won the race to sign him on loan. He has registered five goals and three assists in 15 appearances, encouraging the Bianconeri to consider making his stay permanent.

However, Newcastle’s significant investment means a straightforward transfer could prove difficult for Juventus to finance. The two clubs have therefore started exploring alternative arrangements, with a potential player-plus-cash deal among the possibilities.

Their existing relationship could also help negotiations. Juventus still owe Newcastle part of the fee involved in Lloyd Kelly’s move to Turin in 2025, potentially giving both clubs additional flexibility when discussing Woltemade’s future.

The German international arrived at St James’ Park in the summer of 2025 for a fee exceeding £70 million. However, despite initially being expected to play an important role under Matthias Jaissle, the 24-year-old struggled to establish a suitable working relationship with the Newcastle head coach. Both parties eventually felt that a loan move would be the best outcome.

Newcastle United want to bolster the right flank in January

One player who could interest Newcastle is Francisco Conceicao. The 23-year-old Portugal international is firmly on their radar as they look to strengthen the right flank ahead of the January transfer window.

Conceicao has made 92 appearances for Juventus, contributing to 27 goals. Although primarily a right-winger, he can also operate on the opposite flank or as a second striker, with pace, creativity, and one-on-one dribbling ability that make him an attractive option for the Magpies.

Newcastle’s interest is particularly understandable given the uncertainty surrounding Jacob Murphy’s long-term future. Conceicao’s proven goal-contribution rate and one-on-one dribbling would bolster the Magpies’ attacking depth on the right, offering a younger alternative to strengthen the club’s options.

The Tyneside club’s scouts watched the Portuguese winger during Juventus’ Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday. Conceicao delivered an outstanding performance, scoring once and providing two assists.

Although Conceicao was offered to several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, last summer, Juventus may now be reluctant to let him leave given his growing importance under Luciano Spalletti.