Newcastle United are ready to offer a discount as they look to sell misfit Nick Woltemade to Juventus.

Nick Woltemade could leave Newcastle permanently if Juventus decide to make his loan move permanent next summer, with the Premier League club now willing to negotiate a discounted fee, as per Tuttosport.

Woltemade joined Newcastle in summer 2025 as the club revamped their attack after Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool. However, his time at St. James’ Park did not go entirely to plan.

The German striker managed 11 goals and six assists in 53 appearances for Newcastle, but his overall performances failed to meet expectations. He eventually went down the pecking order and subsequently moved to Juventus on loan for the current campaign, hoping to rediscover his best form in Italy.

Woltemade’s impressive start at Juventus

The switch has brought encouraging signs, with Woltemade contributing to eight goals in 14 appearances. His performances have impressed the Juventus management, who are considering the possibility of securing his services permanently.

Luciano Spalletti harbours doubts over Woltemade’s suitability as a primary striker, but might still prefer having him around beyond his loan spell. The Juventus boss recently made it clear that he wants another centre-forward capable of leading the line, highlighting the physical qualities currently missing from his attacking options.

Speaking after the match against Venezia, Spalletti said via Tuttosport, “We need a striker who can play as a striker, but we don’t have one now. Or rather, we have one, Kolo Muani, and he’s not performing well in that position.” We need someone who can operate in that position, a physical striker who can receive the ball and can play with the opposing centre-back’s hands to escape the mini-prisons that exist on the pitch. Woltemade is a skilled player. He gets the ball a few times and is good at communicating with his teammates, but he’s not a physical player who can hold his own against the centre-back.”

Despite those concerns, Woltemade remains an important figure in the Juventus attack. His contribution to their goalscoring opportunities and his ability to link up with Kolo Muani make him valuable to Spalletti’s current system.

Juventus, also in the market for a left-back, must also consider their financial situation before committing to another significant investment. Improving their league position and moving closer to the Champions League places will be important if they are to strengthen their squad further.

The Old Lady must negotiate a fresh contract with Newcastle before Woltemade can join permanently, as his loan includes no purchase clause, a structure that the Magpies’ willingness to discount may now unlock.

The Tyneside club want him off their books and are more than willing to negotiate his departure next summer. Since the German international can also feature in deeper positions, investing in him won’t stop them from pushing for a more physical striker in the future.