Serie A giants Juventus are set to make an attempt to sign 23-year-old Italian international Destiny Udogie from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Juventus will “propose” a loan deal to sign Destiny Udogie while adding that “getting a positive response from Tottenham won’t be easy” for a mid-season deal. The Serie A heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in January, with the 23-year-old Tottenham defender emerging as a target.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, the uncertainty over Tottenham’s response has compelled Juventus to consider alternate options, with David Raum, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Miranda, and Tyrick Mitchell also on their wishlist. That said, Udogie remains the top target for the Bianconeri.

How has Destiny Udogie fared at Tottenham?

Destiny Udogie has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Udinese in August 2022. The 23-year-old began his stint with the North London club in the 2023/24 season after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Udinese. While the youngster was impressive at the onset of his stint with Tottenham, he has been inconsistent since then.

To make matters worse, the 12-cap Italian international struggled with fitness issues over the past 18 months, missing 180 days of action that amounted to 31 matches in the 2025/26 season. So, he managed only 1,668 minutes of game time in 24 outings in all competitions. The issues have exacerbated this term, and he has fallen behind Andrew Robertson in the pecking order, with only 375 minutes of action in eight appearances thus far.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Despite irregular involvement at Tottenham, Destiny Udogie has retained popularity in the market, with a return to Serie A possible. Reports in the summer linked him with AS Roma and Fiorentina, while Juventus are eager to secure his services in the winter transfer window.

Juventus’s interest in Udogie is logical, as Andrea Cambiaso faces an unertain future at the Allianz Stadium amid his links with Barcelona and Premier League clubs. Cambiaso’s departure will create an urgent need for a new left-back, and Udogie, despite his struggles at Tottenham, is a viable target due to his previous experience of Serie A football with Udinese.

Additionally, the slower pace of football in Serie A should aid the Italian international as he strives to regain sharpness after long periods on the sidelines. However, a January deal is contingent on Tottenham’s stance on accepting a loan bid from Juventus, and negotiations between the two clubs will determine Udogie’s future.