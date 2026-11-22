The January transfer window could present an opportunity for Premier League clubs to reshape their attacking options through unconventional negotiations.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Newcastle United are exploring a potential arrangement with a major Italian club that could address two separate recruitment priorities.

Rather than pursuing an expensive standalone transfer, the Magpies are reportedly considering whether an existing player could become part of a broader agreement. Such an approach would allow Newcastle to reshape their attacking department while potentially reducing the financial commitment required to secure a new signing.

Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao has emerged as a target, with Newcastle reportedly interested in bringing the 23-year-old Portuguese international to St. James’ Park. The proposed arrangement could involve Nick Woltemade moving permanently in the opposite direction. Newcastle are understood to have decided against reintegrating the German striker, who joined Juventus on loan following a disappointing debut campaign in England.

Juventus stance threatens proposed exchange

Woltemade has experienced mixed fortunes in Turin, contributing four goals and two assists across 13 appearances. Although he has yet to establish himself as an indispensable starter, the striker remains involved in Juventus’s attacking plans.

The German reportedly views his loan spell as an opportunity to secure a permanent move, potentially creating an opening for Newcastle to negotiate a player-exchange agreement. Newcastle have already expressed interest in Conceicao’s availability, with reports suggesting they are willing to discuss a multi-player arrangement.

However, Juventus are unlikely to welcome the proposal. Manager Luciano Spalletti reportedly considers Conceicao an important part of his plans, while the winger himself is determined to remain in Turin. Newcastle’s chances could depend heavily on Woltemade’s performances over the coming months as a sustained improvement might strengthen Juventus’s interest in retaining him, although that would not necessarily persuade them to sacrifice Conceicao.

Conceicao could be the ideal fit for Newcastle’s attack

Newcastle’s interest in Conceicao makes considerable tactical sense. The Portuguese winger offers explosive acceleration, close control and the ability to create opportunities in tight spaces, qualities that could make Newcastle more unpredictable against deep defensive blocks.

Unlike Woltemade, whose strengths revolve around central attacking positions, Conceicao would provide genuine width and 1v1 threat. His arrival could also give Newcastle greater flexibility when switching between possession-based football and rapid counterattacks. However, exchanging a centre-forward for a winger would leave Newcastle needing sufficient depth through the middle. Any potential agreement must therefore be assessed against the wider balance of their squad.

The biggest obstacle is Juventus’s reluctance to lose Conceicao, particularly with Spalletti reportedly valuing his contribution. Newcastle should explore the possibility, but a straightforward swap appears difficult unless Juventus become significantly more determined to secure Woltemade permanently.