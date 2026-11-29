Barcelona are ready to enter the race for Mikel Merino and rival Atletico Madrid for the versatile midfielder, with Arsenal’s decision key in any move.

As reported by Fichajes, Arsenal could be bracing for offers to come their way for Mikel Merino, with Barcelona now a suitor for the Spanish star. The versatile midfielder is also of interest to Atletico Madrid amid rumoured concerns over his playing time, with the Gunners’ decision key to any winter window move.

Mikel Merino has developed into an all-round player since his move to Arsenal back in 2024. Mikel Arteta’s side then paid £27.4 million to Real Sociedad for the Spanish midfielder, with the 30-year-old excelling in multiple roles at the Emirates since, and playing a key role in the club’s rise to prominence.

Arteta also successfully converted him into a prolific striker, and his Swiss army-knife sort of profile makes him a valuable member of the squad. There are some concerns over his game time this season, with Merino only playing just over 200 minutes across 11 Premier League games. During the recent international break, Merino did reiterate he was ready to take on the challenges ahead, with no hint of wanting to leave.

However, the Spanish media continues to speculate that the player is keen to leave Arsenal for regular game time elsewhere, with a few La Liga sides eager to sign him in the January window, including Real Madrid. However, at the moment, Atletico Madrid are deemed the main contenders for Merino’s signature, while Barcelona have also joined the race for the versatile £27.4 million Arsenal midfielder.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid keen; waiting on Arsenal’s decision

Barcelona have now emerged as a tempting option for Merino, with the report stating the versatile star would be open to joining the Catalans should an offer arrive. Whether they need another midfielder following the addition of Rodri remains the question, although Merino’s versatile qualities do make him a solid option to have in the squad, with the Arsenal star unlikely to gain a prominent starting role there.

Atletico Madrid had been plotting a loan-to-buy deal to the tune of €30 million, as per reports, and this might be a formula which enables the Spaniards to pay up next summer. Diego Simeone’s side are in the market for a new midfielder amid reported links to Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi as well as Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic.

Overall, the Spanish giants like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona may put up a compelling offer that may end up suiting Merino. However, the midfielder is not thought to be pushing to leave Arteta’s side anytime soon, and while a decision over a move will depend on what Arsenal think, they are unlikely to sanction an exit midway through the campaign.