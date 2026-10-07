Real Madrid planning 2027 move for Mikel Merino

Real Madrid are planning a raid on Arsenal for the impressive Mikel Merino, with the Spanish star viewed as a smart signing.

As reported by Fichajes, Mikel Merino is a player of interest for Real Madrid, who could reportedly plot a move in 2027. Whether that is in January or the summer remains the question, as the impressive Spain international is viewed as a smart signing that would solve multiple issues in the squad.

Mikel Merino has never managed to nail down his place at Arsenal as a clear-cut starter, although Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for the way he has used him. Not only did the Arsenal manager convert him into a striker, but the Spain international has also found an important role in the national team as an impact player.

His recent goalscoring form for Spain, stretching from the World Cup into the Nations League, has attracted media attention and, with it, the admiration of several clubs. While Arteta continues to rate Merino highly and considers him important for Arsenal, his contract expires in 2028, which opens the door to an exit, especially if the Gunners are not planning to extend his deal.

Real Madrid circling Mikel Merino?

Real Madrid were reportedly linked with Merino during the close season, as Jose Mourinho looked to add a midfielder capable of offering something different to the team. The Arsenal star, who can now play multiple roles effectively, may continue to be monitored moving forward, with the Spanish giants reportedly considering a 2027 move.

Whether that is in January or next summer remains the question, as Arteta is unlikely to lose the player any time soon. Arsenal, who signed Merino in a £28 million deal in the summer of 2024 from Real Sociedad, are not expected to entertain offers in January, although any decision next summer will depend on the player’s own career ambitions, while the Gunners will seek a signifacant fee to sell the utility star.

A move back to Spain might seem appealing to the £28 million utility man, especially with Real Madrid still such an attractive proposition. They are also reportedly linked with Martin Zubimendi, another Arsenal player, in the near future, as Mourinho seeks a midfielder who suits his system.

As for Merino, Real Madrid view him as a player who could solve several issues in the squad. The Spaniard can also play in the centre-forward role if needed, while remaining a formidable midfielder capable of handling different roles in central areas. It remains to be seen whether there is any real scope for the Spanish giants to sign him, as he appears satisfied with his importance in the Arsenal team.