Enrique Cerezo holds talks with Mikel Merino for Atletico Madrid move

Atletico Madrid are positioning themselves as serious contenders for Mikel Merino, with club president Enrique Cerezo reportedly holding talks with the midfielder’s representatives over a potential January move from Arsenal.

As reported by Fichajes, Cerezo has held two meetings with Merino’s agent to discuss the possibility of bringing the 30-year-old back to La Liga. The Spain international is reportedly attracted by the prospect of working under Diego Simeone as he looks for greater regularity.

Merino’s reduced role at Arsenal has become a concern, particularly with the midfielder worried that limited playing time could affect his chances of remaining involved with Spain. A move to Atletico could offer him a more prominent role while allowing him to continue competing at Champions League level. He originally joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad for £28.4 million in 2024.

Simeone sees Merino as the ideal midfield option

The interest from Atletico is understandable given Merino’s versatility. He can operate as an interior midfielder, contribute around the opposition penalty area and perform in several roles across the centre of the pitch.

Simeone reportedly views those qualities as a strong fit for his system and believes Merino could also complement Pablo Barrios in midfield. His experience in La Liga, combined with his physical and technical qualities, would give Atletico another experienced option in an area they are looking to strengthen.

Merino’s preference is also said to be significant. Despite his successful spell at Real Sociedad, the midfielder is reportedly not considering a return to Anoeta at this stage and would favour Atletico’s Champions League project. However, Atletico still face an important obstacle in the form of Arsenal as Merino remains under contract with the Gunners until June 2028, meaning the Gunners are under no obligation to sanction his departure in January. Mikel Arteta may also be reluctant to lose a player capable of operating in multiple positions, even if his Premier League involvement has been limited this season.

The reported meetings between Cerezo and Merino’s representative suggest Atletico are exploring the possibility seriously, but there is currently no confirmation of an agreement or a completed negotiation with Arsenal.

A sensible transfer for Atletico Madrid

Merino would make considerable sense for Atletico if Simeone wants another experienced midfielder capable of contributing in several roles. His ability to arrive in the box, operate as an interior and provide physical presence fits the demands of Spanish football and could complement Barrios particularly well.

The biggest question is whether Arsenal are prepared to cooperate in January. Merino may want more football, but Arteta still has a valuable squad player under contract for another 18 months beyond the current season.

For Atletico, the reported meetings with his representative are therefore an important first step rather than evidence that a transfer is close. If Merino makes it clear that regular football is his priority, however, Simeone’s side could become an increasingly attractive destination.