Atletico Madrid have identified Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a potential January target after their reported interest in Martin Zubimendi.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Atletico Madrid are exploring Mateo Kovacic as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi, whom they have targeted over a possible winter move. The Colchoneros are keeping their options open with Kovacic emerging as a secondary option.

Per AS, Kovacic is unhappy with his situation at Manchester City, as regular game time has eluded him this season (only 373 minutes of game time in eight outings thus far). A January move away from the Etihad may be possible for the Croat, who has been a target for Atletico Madrid for a long time.

How has Mateo Kovacic fared at Manchester City?

Mateo Kovacic has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million in July 2023. While the 32-year-old has been a dependable performer over the last three-plus seasons, fitness issues have blighted him, particularly in the past 18 months.

Kovacic has made over 100 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and six assists. Despite limited minutes, the Croatian international has contributed one goal and one assist this season. Additionally, the player’s popularity remains unaffected, with Atletico Madrid among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Atletico Madrid have previously mulled over signing Mateo Kovacic. The continued interest makes sense, as Koke, at 34, is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, the Spanish giants are worried about the long-term future of Pablo Barrios, who continues to attract interest from high-profile Premier League clubs, per recent reports.

While Atletico Madrid will attempt to fend off the Spaniard’s prospective suitors, they are preparing to bolster their midfield unit by signing a versatile midfielder. Kovacic is renowned for his ability to progress play with the ball at his feet while retaining solidity out of possession; at the same time, he retains impressive output for a midfielder. That makes the Croat well-suited for Diego Simeone’s system.

The Croatian midfielder’s potential free-agent status gives Manchester City the incentive to cash in on him in the winter transfer window. Zubimendi’s recent reaffirmation of his Arsenal commitment leaves Kovacic as Atletico Madrid’s primary midfield alternative for the January transfer window.