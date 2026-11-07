Atletico Madrid unwilling to sell Pablo Barrios amid Premier League links

Atletico Madrid have ruled out selling Pablo Barrios in January, with the Spanish club considering the midfielder off-limits despite Premier League interest.

As reported by Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are uninterested in entertaining approaches for Barrios ahead of the January window, and should any club submit an offer, Atletico are ready to point them towards his €500 million release clause in place until 2030.

Pablo Barrios is not the first player that Atletico Madrid snatched away from Real Madrid’s youth system and won’t be the last. However, it’s quite astonishing how successful they have been over the years with young players from their rivals, and the 23-year-old midfielder is certainly a big success story.

Barrios is integral to Diego Simeone’s midfield setup alongside Koke and Johnny Cardoso. At 23, he has become a cornerstone of Atletico’s plans for La Liga and Champions League success this season, making a mid-season sale unlikely regardless of interest. Atletico consider Barrios off-limits, with the club planning the future of their midfield with the Spaniard as a central part of it.

More importantly, should interested clubs come in with approaches, Atletico Madrid are ready to point them towards the astonishing €500 million release clause in his contract, which is valid until 2030. Hence, they are unwilling to entertain any approaches in January, as a host of Premier League teams are interested.

Who are interested in Pablo Barrios?

Arsenal remain linked, with Mikel Arteta continuing to search the market for midfield depth, though the Gunners have less pressing need after summer signings. Liverpool had reportedly been planning a 2027 move, and Andoni Iraola’s side continues to seek a new midfielder to strengthen the squad.

Manchester United are also in contention, as per reports, and despite their summer outlay on midfield options, the club seeks further reinforcement. The Red Devils possess the financial muscle to meet Atletico’s demands if the opportunity arises, although any move in January seems imposible as things stand

With the €500 million release clause in place until 2030 and Atletico fighting for the La Liga title and Champions League, a January sale remains implausible. Interested clubs may need to wait until summer to revive their pursuit.