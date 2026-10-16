Liverpool eyeing 2027 move for Pablo Barrios

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios as they continue to assess potential options for their midfield ahead of the 2027 transfer window.

As per Fichajes, the 23-year-old has attracted fresh attention following his impressive display in Atletico’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United earlier this week, scoring inside the opening minute at the Metropolitano. His performance has added to the growing interest in his development, with Liverpool among the clubs monitoring his progress.

Barrios has become an increasingly important part of Diego Simeone’s midfield and remains under contract with Atletico until June 2030. There is currently no indication that Liverpool have made a formal offer or opened negotiations with the Spanish club.

Barrios showcases his ability against Manchester United

Barrios needed less than 60 seconds to put Atletico ahead against United, arriving late into the penalty area to finish a well-worked attacking move. His contribution went beyond the goal and the midfielder was involved in Atletico’s build-up, helped connect midfield with the attack and provided composure when Simeone’s side needed to control possession.

He was eventually withdrawn after around an hour, with Atletico carefully managing his workload following previous muscular problems. The performance nevertheless underlined why Barrios is attracting attention outside Spain. His ability to contribute defensively while also making forward runs gives him a balanced profile that could appeal to Premier League clubs.

Liverpool eyeing midfield options

Liverpool’s interest is understood to be part of a wider assessment of midfield targets rather than an indication that a deal is imminent. The Reds have continued to strengthen their squad under Andoni Iraola, but long-term planning remains important given the demands of competing in England and Europe. Barrios’ age, technical ability and experience at a major European club make him an attractive option.

However, Atletico hold a strong negotiating position as Barrios renewed his contract until 2030, meaning the Madrid club have no immediate pressure to sell. His reported market value of around €70 million also demonstrates how highly his development is regarded, although that figure should not be interpreted as an official asking price.

Atletico have little reason to rush a sale

For Simeone, retaining Barrios could be just as important as any potential transfer fee. The midfielder has gradually established himself within the Atletico setup and still has significant room for further development.

Liverpool would therefore face a difficult negotiation if their interest develops into a formal approach. The Reds would need to convince Atletico to consider selling while also determining whether Barrios represents a sufficiently significant upgrade to justify a major investment. Barrios is the type of midfielder who could make sense for Liverpool’s long-term planning. He is young enough to continue developing but already has experience playing under the tactical demands of Simeone and competing in the Champions League.

His performance against Manchester United was particularly encouraging because the goal demonstrated his attacking instincts, while his work in possession showed the broader qualities he can bring to a midfield. The main obstacle is Atletico’s position. With Barrios tied down until 2030 and increasingly important to Simeone, Liverpool are unlikely to get him cheaply.

For now, this looks like a scouting story rather than an active transfer negotiation but if Barrios maintains his form and physical fitness throughout the season, Liverpool could have a much more serious decision to make when planning their 2027 recruitment.