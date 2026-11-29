Ayden Heaven is widely expected to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window amid concerns about his role at the club.

Ayden Heaven is set to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, as per Fabrizio Romano on X, following concerns about his role under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The 20-year-old defender, left out entirely from the squad for Saturday’s match against Brentford, is now actively exploring options elsewhere.

Arsenal have produced some talented stars through their famed Hale End academy system, but not everyone was able to make the grade to the first team. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as well as Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Max Dowman, being some some prominent names to come out of the system and into the senior squad.

One player who failed to make the grade to the first team is Ayden Heaven. The young defender joined Manchester United in January 2025 from Arsenal after a move that promised regular first-team football. At Arsenal, he had struggled for minutes under Mikel Arteta, a single EFL Cup cameo in a 3-0 win over Preston North End in October 2024; his pathway was blocked by established defenders including Gabriel Magalhaes.

His transfer to Old Trafford offered a fresh start, and since joining Manchester United, he has appeared 32 times across all competitions, including two starts each in the Premier League and Champions League this season

Ayden Heaven to leave Manchester United

Under Pochettino, however, Heaven’s prospects have dimmed in the early days. The Englishman has featured in eight matches so far this season but has been an unused substitute in each of Pochettino’s first two games and was excluded from the squad entirely for the Brentford fixture. This omission has fuelled speculation that his time at the club may be nearing an end.

Heaven’s absence signals a shift in defensive priorities under the new regime, a stark contrast to his initial role as a prospect brought to build on. Manchester United are actively mulling over recruiting for the left-hand side of central defence, with Calvin Bassey among their targets, which will further diminish Heaven’s standing in the squad.

Manchester United are understood to be open to a loan deal in January, though a permanent sale could also occur should the right offer materialise.

Fulham and Barcelona have reportedly expressed interest, and other suitors are expected to emerge before the window opens. A temporary exit appears Manchester United’s preferred solution, allowing the club to recoup a loan fee while retaining his registration, a pragmatic approach if no suitable permanent buyer emerges.