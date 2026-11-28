Liverpool face a key issue in the chase of Monza striker Gustavo Varela, with the Portuguese attacker harbouring doubts over a switch to Merseyside.

According to Football Insider, Gustavo Varela does not seem overly keen on joining Liverpool, harbouring doubts over his role at the club should he make the move. The Portuguese attacker is one of the in-form centre-forwards in Serie A at the moment, and even if he were to reject Merseyside, he will not lack suitors, especially if he continues his impressive form through the season.

Monza signed Varela from Benfica in the summer, bringing in a striker who had made just a single senior appearance for the Portuguese club in the 2023-24 season.

His 11 goals in Serie A have kept him in second place in the Capocannoniere race, while his overall tally stands at 13 strikes in 12 games across all competitions, plus an assist in the league — a return that has attracted considerable attention, particularly from Liverpool, as per reports.

Monza are unlikely to part company in the winter window given the timing of his arrival, and Liverpool are now likely to pursue him next summer. However, Varela’s hesitation over a move to Anfield suggests that interest alone will not be enough to secure his signature.

Game-time concerns: the core obstacle

The primary reason for Varela’s reluctance is the fear of limited game time at Liverpool. The Portuguese attacker predominantly operates as a centre-forward, a role currently occupied at Anfield by Alexander Isak, with Hugo Ekitike providing competition once the recovering forward returns in early 2027.

Ekitike’s return, understood to be imminent early next year, could further reduce Varela’s pathway to minutes, a prospect that appears to have weighed on the striker’s assessment of a move. The forward does not appear convinced that Liverpool’s environment would support his development and career trajectory, and may seek alternatives that offer clearer pathways to regular first-team football.

There are plenty of other clubs in the mix for Varela, as per reports, which could provide him with a host of options if he were to leave Monza next summer. Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal are among a host of English suitors tracking the forward, suggesting that England may yet prove to be his next destination.