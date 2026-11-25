Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are unlikely to get their hands on Monza attacking sensation Gustavo Varela in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly impressed by Gustavo Varela but are unlikely to prioritise a January move for the Monza striker despite his remarkable start to life in Italy. According to Football Insider, the Reds view the 21-year-old as a potential long-term target rather than an immediate addition. Liverpool are keeping track of his development, but a move during the winter transfer window is not currently expected.

Varela has emerged as one of the most exciting young forwards in Serie A since joining Monza from Benfica in the summer. The Portuguese striker has scored 11 goals in his first 11 league appearances, making him the division’s second-highest goalscorer.

Overall, he has 14 goal contributions in 12 outings across competitions. His numbers underline his finishing quality: Varela has scored 11 times from just 32 shots, giving him a conversion rate above 34 per cent, and has exceeded his expected goals tally by more than four.

His performances are particularly impressive given his limited experience at the highest level before moving to Italy. Varela had made only one senior appearance for Benfica, but Monza took a chance on his potential following his impressive loan spell at Gil Vicente and have been rewarded with an outstanding return so far.

Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring his progress, though several leading Italian sides are also keeping an eye on the youngster. Monza are aware that interest from bigger clubs is likely to grow if he maintains his current form.

Liverpool do not need Varela at this point

However, the Reds have little immediate need to strengthen their options up front. Alexander Isak remains the preferred choice to lead the attack under Andoni Iraola, while Cody Gakpo can also operate in a central role. Hugo Ekitike is edging closer to a return, providing the Merseyside club with another quality forward option.

That depth is likely to make it difficult for Varela to secure a regular role at Anfield if he arrives in January. Liverpool would also prefer to see the striker sustain his impressive performances over a longer period before committing to a transfer.

Liverpool are clearly encouraged by what the youngster has produced since arriving in Italy, but they are unlikely to rush into a deal. For now, continuing to monitor his development appears to be the preferred approach.

Gakpo was extensively linked with a move away during the summer, and if he does end up leaving in the future, the Reds could look to bring in Varela to fill that void.