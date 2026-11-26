Liverpool are in pole position to sign AC Monza attacking sensation Gustavo Varela next summer.

Liverpool are targeting Monza striker Gustavo Varela for next summer, with the Serie A club open to a sale despite his long-term contract. According to a report by Football Insider, the Reds are keeping a close watch on the 21-year-old after his outstanding start to life in Italian football.

Monza are not interested in losing their prized asset midway through the season, but could consider offers at that stage. However, his valuation is expected to rise if he continues his impressive goalscoring form.

Gustavo Varela’s sensational start to life in Italy

Varela has taken Serie A by storm since arriving from Benfica in the summer following an impressive loan spell at Gil Vicente. He has scored 11 goals in 11 league appearances, making him the second-highest scorer in the division.

His overall return stands at 14 goal contributions in 12 appearances across competitions. Those numbers are particularly impressive given his limited experience at the highest level before moving to Italy. The young striker had made just one senior appearance for Benfica before Monza took a chance on his potential, and the club are now reaping the rewards of that decision.

Varela’s finishing statistics further underline his impact. He has found the net 11 times from just 32 shots, converting more than 34 per cent of his attempts. He has also exceeded his expected goals tally by over four, highlighting his clinical nature in front of goal.

Varela could move to Liverpool in the near future

Liverpool view Varela as a longer-term target, not an immediate signing need. The Reds have several options in attack, with Alexander Isak leading the line under Andoni Iraola. Cody Gakpo can also operate centrally, while Hugo Ekitike is edging closer to a return from injury. Varela’s proven efficiency at Serie A level would offer an alternative to relying on academy prospects or injury-prone attackers.

However, Liverpool could reassess their attacking options in the summer. Gakpo, who attracted considerable transfer interest last summer before staying at Anfield, could potentially make way, creating room for another forward. Varela’s age, potential and current goalscoring record make him an attractive candidate.

Monza have little reason to rush into a sale, having secured the striker’s services until June 2030. His performances have also played a major role in their positive start following promotion to Serie A.