Aston Villa are open to terminating the loan agreement with Chelsea regarding Alejandro Garnacho midway through the 2026/27 season.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Rob Jones, Alejandro Garnacho is increasingly likely to leave Aston Villa after struggling at the onset of the 2026/27 season. The update adds that the termination of the loan agreement depends on convincing Chelsea to take the 22-year-odl out-of-favour winger back to Stamford Bridge. This comes in the wake of recent comments by Unai Emery, where he addressed the situation.

Emery said, “Alejandro Garnacho is training very well and his attitude is fantastic. He was struggling in the summer and at the beginning of the season because he was not fit, but now he’s fit and he’s training a good level. But as well, the team now is progressing and when he’s not involved in the squad, it’s because I had to choose with another player.”

Alejandro Garnacho and his situation

Alejandro Garnacho has seen his stock plummet since leaving Manchester United last year. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million, but he only showed flashes of brilliance at the West London club. While he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, it was not enough to convince Xabi Alonso to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso sanctioned his exit soon after arriving at Stamford Bridge. Garnacho’s loan stint with Aston Villa has not started well, as the Argentine international has managed only 95 minutes of game time in seven outings thus far. Despite that, his stock remains high.

What next?

Alejandro Garnacho has managed only 29 minutes of game time in European football, and his only involvement throughout the 2026/27 season thus far has come off the bench. With George Hemmings enjoying his breakthrough at Aston Villa, securing credible involvement on the left flank has become a tall order, as Alysson, John McGinn, and Ibrahim Mbaye are also ahead of the Chelsea misfit in the pecking order.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Garnacho’s struggles resemble Harvey Elliott’s issues during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season. Elliott managed only 284 minutes in the 2025/26 season, and Villa ultimately did not activate his conditional obligation clause, with the club having a similar clause for the Chelsea misfit. The pattern looks set to repeat, though Garnacho will return to his parent club earlier than planned.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Recent updates have linked Garnacho with a move to La Liga; interestingly, reports in the summer transfer window linked the Argentine winger with Atletico Madrid. As the Argentine international prepares to return to Chelsea, he will be desperate to find a solution to his situation instead of being stuck in a loop with endless loan spells, like another former Manchester United troublemaker, Jadon Sancho.