Barcelona are preparing a new contract offer for Fermin Lopez to ward off interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Fermin Lopez. The three Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile playmaker, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Barcelona homegrown sensation.

However, per TEAMtalk, Barcelona’s hierarchy “have zero intention of entertaining any approaches for Lopez, regardless of the financial muscle Premier League clubs could bring to the table”. The report adds that apart from tying Lopez to a new contract, they will tell his suitors to “forget about” securing the Spaniard’s services.

Fermin Lopez and his rise as a top playmaker

Fermin Lopez has established himself as one of the world’s best young prospects since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona nearly three years ago. The 23-year-old rapidly rose through the ranks in Barcelona’s famed La Masia division, and he has made exponential progress under Hansi Flick, becoming a regular starter for the senior side.

The Spanish international was top-class in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. The young playmaker has continued that form in the ongoing campaign, having contributed 9 goals and 7 assists in 17 outings thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has caught the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Explaining interest from Premier League clubs

Fermin Lopez has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Eberechi Eze has been inconsistent since arriving from Crystal Palace last year. Even if the Englishman remains at the Emirates, Arsenal must sign a versatile playmaker like Lopez, who can reprise multiple midfield and attacking roles while retaining impressive productivity.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils attempted to sign Fermin in the summer, but a deal did not materialise. Their continued interest is also logical given Bruno Fernandes’s reported contract rejection. While the Barcelona playmaker is not a direct replacement for the Manchester United skipper, his goalscoring record (13 in 48 appearances last season) shows he can contribute from midfield.

However, with TEAMtalk suggesting that Barcelona will attempt to tie him to a new contract to ward off his suitors, a move to the Premier League appears improbable. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that the Spanish international remains determined to succeed at the Catalan club, with recent reports also reiterating that hardline stance.