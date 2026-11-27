Al-Nassr will look to sign 32-year-old Croatian international Mateo Kovacic from Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Al-Nassr have established contact to discuss a possible move for Mateo Kovacic. The Saudi Pro League champions are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have set their sights on the 32-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

Per Fussball News, Al-Nassr are ready to offer a two-year contract to Kovacic, hoping to secure his services in January. However, the Saudi club will face stiff competition from AC Milan, Juventus, and Turkish clubs for the Croat’s signature.

How has Mateo Kovacic fared at Manchester City?

Mateo Kovacic has delivered dependable performances since joining Manchester City from Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million in July 2023. While the 32-year-old has been a consistent contributor over the last three and a half years, fitness issues have limited his availability, particularly over the past 18 months.

Kovacic has made over 100 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and six assists. Despite limited minutes, the Croatian international has contributed one goal and one assist this season in 373 minutes of game time across eight outings. The player’s popularity also remains unaffected despite irregular involvement.

A man in demand

Al-Nassr have previously mulled over signing Mateo Kovacic, who was unwilling to move to the Saudi Pro League. The continued interest makes sense, as Ange Postecoglou has only four midfielders in his squad. So, Kovacic, who can play as a holding midfielder or as a box-to-box option, is a viable target for the Saudi club due to his versatility.

As for AC Milan, the Serie A giants also hold a long-standing interest in Kovacic. The continued pursuit reflects the need for a new midfielder, as the club seeks reinforcement in a key position, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro. So, the Croat is an appealing target, and his previous experience in Serie A may help him settle at AC Milan.

With Al-Nassr already establishing contact and ready to offer a two-year contract, they may have leapfrogged the other suitors in the battle for the Croatian midfielder’s signature. However, Kovacic’s next move is contingent on his stance, though his Manchester City departure appears inevitable.