Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in constant talks as they look to sign Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are exploring a potential move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2027, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The two clubs are maintaining regular contact through intermediaries to assess the conditions required to secure a deal for the 26-year-old.

Although Haaland signed a contract extension until 2034 in January 2025, his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium is not considered entirely certain.

Senior figures at Manchester City are understood to be aware that the €60 million 2022 summer signing has the ambition to experience Spanish football at some stage in his career. Recent frustrations amid City’s inconsistent form under Enzo Maresca could further complicate the situation, while uncertainty surrounding the club’s ongoing financial case, a matter of public record, is another factor that could influence his decision.

Haaland’s potential departure is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Liverpool also tentatively linked. However, the striker has reportedly shown no desire to join another Premier League club, giving Barcelona and Real Madrid a critical edge in the race.

Haaland could move to La Liga next year

The timing of a transfer favours the two La Liga clubs. Haaland’s camp would prefer to avoid a major move during a summer featuring an international tournament, making 2027 an attractive opportunity ahead of UEFA Euro 2028.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the precise terms of his contract. While Manchester City previously maintained that all earlier release clauses had been removed when he signed his extension, sources close to Barcelona and Real Madrid believe that certain exit mechanisms could still be active.

The Catalan giants are particularly well-positioned to pursue Haaland, as they need a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left at the end of last season. With the Spotify Camp Nou redevelopment nearing completion, the club could also make a major statement by signing a world-class centre-forward.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are not discouraged by the presence of Kylian Mbappe. Florentino Perez reportedly views the prospect of pairing the Frenchman with Haaland as an exciting possibility. Real Madrid could move one or two established players to create space for the Norwegian, with Mbappe operating from the left and Haaland leading the attack.

Neither club has secured an agreement, but both are continuing to explore the possibility. With Haaland’s situation potentially becoming clearer in the coming months, the battle for his signature could become one of the biggest transfer stories of 2027.