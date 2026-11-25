Yassir Zabari is attracting high-profile interest for his ongoing performances, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Arsenal all showing admiration for the striker.

As reported by Fichajes, Yassir Zabari is a name gaining prominence among some of the elite clubs ahead of the January transfer window. Some big teams looking for a striker are impressed by the Moroccan attacker’s performances, with Real Madrid joining the race that also includes Barcelona and Arsenal among several other teams.

The striker market will have a lot of contenders in January, with top clubs eager to find additions to improve their goalscoring record. Real Madrid are always looking for players who would improve or add depth, and the same could be said about Barcelona, while Arsenal are eager to find someone who brings prowess in front of goal.

Yassir Zabari has impressed with 12 goal contributions in La Liga this season, including 11 strikes in 13 league games. He is third on the goalscoring charts in Spain and is gaining prominence among some of the elite teams on the continent.

Zabari is currently on loan from Rennes, where he has a contract until 2029, and is reportedly valued at €20 million on the market. The Ligue 1 club will use his performances this season as leverage to demand a significant sum of money, and in the context of some high-profile names in the game, he could be a cheaper option in some regard.

Yassir Zabari attracting Spanish and English interest

There have been murmurs of Premier League interest, with Leeds United and Fulham among those keen, while there’s the admiration from Real Betis. However, Zabari has recently begun attracting the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal, with the Blaugrana thought to carry an emotional attraction for the Moroccan striker.

Barcelona could hence have an edge over rivals Real Madrid, and they are in the market for a striker, with persistent links to Julian Alvarez along with Arsenal. Zabari could be a potentially cheaper alternative to the Argentine attacker, and his ability to finish chances is the biggest factor behind Barcelona’s interest.

Real Madrid will also present an attractive proposition to sign Zabiri, and they could view him as a young addition for the long-term health of the squad. Whether they need a new striker is certainly debatable given they signed Carlos Espi in the summer, and have sufficient depth at the moment.

Arsenal’s interest could have some legs as they are in the market looking for a striker who brings something different to the table. For the Gunners to sign a new centre-forward like Zabari or someone more high-profile, they may need to facilitate an exit, with Viktor Gyokeres reportedly a player who could depart as per rumours circulating in the media.