Fulham and Leeds United are involved in a transfer tussle as they look to sign Racing Santander loanee Yassir Zabiri.

Fulham have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Racing Santander striker Yassir Zabiri, with the 21-year-old attracting attention following his impressive start to the season in Spain. Leeds United and Ipswich Town had already been keeping tabs on the forward, while Real Betis have also emerged as a potential destination.

According to O Jogo via Sport Witness, Fulham are the latest English club to enter the race for Zabiri, whose recent performances have put him on the radar of several sides. His latest achievement has only added to the growing interest, with the Moroccan scoring his first senior international goal on Friday.

Making only his third appearance for Morocco, Zabiri headed home a cross from Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz in the 5-1 victory over Niger. The result also moved Morocco closer to qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zabiri has scored nine goals in 12 La Liga appearances for Racing Santander, in his 802 minutes of first-team action. He averages a goal every 89th minute, highlighting his efficiency in front of goal, although he is yet to register an assist.

The striker was previously linked with Leeds United and Ipswich Town in October, when he had already scored seven times in eight league appearances. Two more goals in his subsequent four outings have strengthened his reputation, while his international breakthrough has further raised his profile.

Rennes hold the keys to Zabiri’s future

Zabiri is still contracted to Rennes, who signed him from Famalicao in February. His time in France was underwhelming, with the forward managing only 42 minutes across six appearances before joining Racing Santander on loan in the summer.

The Spanish club are keen to retain his services and have reportedly approached Rennes with an offer. However, since the loan doesn’t include a buy option, Santander must negotiate with the French outfit.

Fulham’s reported interest could complicate matters for Santander. Despite spending heavily to sign Real Madrid academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia during the summer, Alvaro Arbeloa may prioritise adding depth in attack. Zabiri’s goalscoring efficiency and international breakthrough make him an appealing target.

Leeds and Fulham have both scored just 10 goals in 10 league outings, leaving both keen to add attacking firepower. While Ipswich signed three new strikers in the summer, they are also seriously considering the option of adding him to their ranks.

With Santander keen to secure a permanent deal and Leeds, Ipswich, Fulham and Real Betis all linked with the forward, Zabiri could have several options to consider. If he maintains his current form, his market value is likely to rise further.