Lisandro Martinez is unsure about a Manchester United exit following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, with his future still up in the air.

As reported by Fichajes, Lisandro Martinez is having second thoughts over his Manchester United future. Despite the contractual situation painting a grim picture of his long-term future, the defender could find respite due to the presence of Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, which could be bad news for Barcelona and others.

Lisandro Martinez has attracted a lot of criticism over the last few weeks, firstly for his blunt interview following the defeat to Atletico Madrid, where he criticised the technical director at the club. Reflecting that, the defender’s performances have come under the microscope, as the club continued its dismal form on the pitch on all fronts.

Lately, there have been rumours around his immediate future at the club, with Martinez’s contract expiring in the summer of 2027. Manchester United could potentially keep him for another season due to the option they hold in his deal, but there has been no movement regarding a contract extension for the Argentine, who cost the club in the region of €55 million back in 2022.

Barcelona had been interested as per reports, with the Catalans looking for a viable defensive option to bolster their backline in the upcoming January window. The Spaniards might have thought of a cut-price move for the Argentine, although now there’s a possibility they could face disappointment due to a possible change of stance from the player.

Is Lisandro Martinez planning to stay at Manchester United?

Despite his contractual situation and growing interest from elsewhere, as Atletico Madrid are also part of the race, Martinez could have a change of heart over his Manchester United future. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino is considered a key moment in changing the course of the defender’s future.

There are suggestions that Pochettino is keen to win over players like Martinez and plan for the future, keeping him central to his plans alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes. The idea might work in the manager’s favour as Martinez might be eager to test himself under his management, which could potentially even persuade him to stay on.

While contract talks have not been in the plans for Manchester United, there’s a possibility that Pochettino could convince the club to open talks and help persuade the defender to stay. For now, a January move may seem unlikely if the player does not want to leave, which may come to disappoint clubs like Barcelona.