Como and Napoli are vying for Joshua Zirkzee ahead of January, with the striker likely to consider his Manchester United future

Joshua Zirkzee could consider his Manchester United future as Como and Napoli circle the striker ahead of January, as per Sky Sports. Mauricio Pochettino is yet to provide clarity on the attacker’s future, with a lack of game time likely to prompt the Dutchman to weigh his options at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee impressed considerably during his time with Bologna, but that has not translated onto the pitch at Manchester United since his move in 2024. Having only scored 11 times across all competitions in 86 appearances for the Red Devils, it is safe to assume the move has not worked out for all parties, with a chance for the forward to depart in the upcoming window.

Everton made an approach over a move for Zirkzee late in the summer transfer window, which Manchester United rejected, as they might not have found a replacement within the time remaining in the window. However, reports have stated that Mauricio Pochettino could sanction a January exit for the forward, with the club also likely to lean towards the same conclusion.

Pochettino has not outlined Zirkzee’s future role, while the player seeks to re-establish himself as a key contributor elsewhere. At Manchester United, limited game time is hampering his development as a striker and his availability for the Dutch national team, a move abroad could address both concerns.

Serie A return looms

Zirkzee showed he was comfortable playing in Serie A during his stint with Bologna, and he might express his preference for a move back to Italy. Napoli are reportedly keen to add him, and as per the report, they are certainly one of the contenders. Zirkzee is more comfortable playing behind the striker instead of leading the line, a creative role that could suit Napoli’s approach better than his current circumstances at Manchester United.

Como are the other team keen to sign the 25-year-old Manchester United forward, as Cesc Fabregas seeks to further strengthen his attacking options. Como are flying in Serie A and well-positioned to qualify for the Champions League via their league finish, while they are also competing in the top-tier European competition, which would attract the Dutchman if they were to make an offer.

Manchester United are unlikely to sanction any cut-price exit, with the club expected to demand a fee exceeding their initial investment in the Dutchman.