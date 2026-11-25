Antonio Nusa was watched by observers from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham during RB Leipzig’s UEFA Champions League win.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham had observers present at the Red Bull Arena to watch Antonio Nusa in action as RB Leipzig defeated Ligue 1 club RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League. The Norwegian winger has been in demand ahead of January, with the German giants set to take up a strong stance over a mid-season sale.

Antonio Nusa could be one of the flavours of the January transfer window, as a lot of top teams are showing an interest in the Norwegian winger. A strong start to the season with RB Leipzig has seen the winger contribute with nine goals and eight assists across all competitions, while he also scored a brace in the win over RC Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The performance at the Red Bull Arena has not gone unnoticed, as a host of scouts from top teams were present to observe the 21-year-old Bundesliga attacking sensation. Those included scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham, with the trio reportedly considering an approach ahead of the January window.

RB Leipzig have no interest in parting ways with Nusa midway through the season, which could lead to disappointment for his English suitors. Yet, there is an expectation that the Bundesliga giants will expect a few approaches coming their way for the 21-year-old winger in the winter market.

Will Antonio Nusa move to the Premier League soon?

Arsenal are viewed as one of the big suitors for Nusa, with reports stating they might have held talks to some degree. Even if a January deal becomes impossible, there are suggestions Nusa would be open to joining the Gunners in the future, which may indicate a positive response from the player regarding the interest coming from the Premier League champions.

Chelsea’s situation is a bit different, as Xabi Alonso seeks another option for the left-hand side to bolster the ranks further. Whether they will prioritise another left-sided attacker over other positions in January remains the question, although the presence of scouts to watch Nusa makes their interest in the 21-year-old winger known.

Tottenham were also scouting Nusa alongside Arsenal and others, as they could enter the market for a new left-winger to add competition for Mathys Tel. However, the emergence of Luca Williams-Barnett could soften their need for a new left-winger, although should Nusa become available, they could be part of the conversation alongside Arsenal and Chelsea.