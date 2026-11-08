Arsenal run rule over Antonio Nusa, face Liverpool, Tottenham battle.

Arsenal are intensifying their interest in RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as they look to position themselves ahead of a potential summer transfer battle involving several Premier League rivals.

According to BILD via Sport Witness, several Premier League clubs are also interested in Antonio Nusa.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has enjoyed an exceptional start to the campaign, producing 13 goal contributions and already matching his entire tally from last season. His rapid progress has strengthened his reputation across Europe and prompted Arsenal to assess whether a deal can be reached.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be a major admirer of Nusa, particularly appreciating the winger’s tactical discipline. Arsenal’s interest has now moved beyond background scouting, with a club delegation attending Leipzig’s Champions League meeting with Manchester City to watch the Norwegian in person.

Arsenal face fierce competition for €60-80m target

Nusa’s form has inevitably created a crowded market. Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are among the other clubs monitoring his development, raising the possibility of another competitive Premier League bidding battle.

Arsenal have reportedly been working to establish whether Leipzig’s valuation can be reduced. Previous reports placed the asking price around €70million, while current expectations suggest the German club could demand between €60m and €80m next summer.

Leipzig’s financial position could ultimately play an important role. The Bundesliga club are expected to seek significant transfer revenue in 2027, reportedly targeting around €100million in sales. That could make a major offer for Nusa difficult to reject if his suitors meet their valuation.

A January move, however, is effectively off the table. Leipzig have no intention of selling the winger during the winter window unless they receive an extraordinary offer capable of changing their position. For Arsenal, that makes the current period about preparation rather than immediate negotiations. Their presence at the Champions League fixture signals that the Gunners are already gathering information ahead of a potential summer pursuit.

Arteta can do with Nusa’s profile

Arsenal’s interest in Nusa makes considerable sense, particularly if Arteta sees his tactical discipline as an important part of his appeal. The Norwegian offers the explosiveness expected from a modern winger while also appearing capable of following the positional demands of a structured possession-based system.

The bigger concern is the price. A €60-80million investment would represent a substantial commitment for a player still developing his end product, and competition from Liverpool and Tottenham could push the eventual fee towards the upper end of Leipzig’s valuation.

Arsenal should therefore avoid allowing the bidding war to dictate their strategy. Their early scouting work gives them an advantage, but they will need to determine whether Nusa is genuinely worth a premium before committing. Leipzig’s desire for significant transfer revenue could eventually create an opening. If Arsenal can convince the player of his role at the Emirates before the market becomes crowded, they may have the strongest chance of turning their current interest into a serious summer deal.