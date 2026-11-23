Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with the Norway international reportedly open to joining the Gunners next summer.

Football Insider claim that Nusa views Arsenal as a very attractive project and would be keen to make the move to north London if the opportunity arises. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most productive young wide players this season, strengthening the case for Arsenal to make him a serious target.

Nusa has already registered 11 goal involvements in nine league appearances (15 in all competitions), underlining the attacking threat he could bring to Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal are expected to assess their options for a new left-sided attacker over the next 12 months.

While the club have considerable attacking talent, adding another player capable of providing pace, direct running and end product would give Arteta greater flexibility across the frontline. Nusa’s ability to operate from the left makes him particularly attractive to the Premier League champions.

Leipzig set demanding price for in-form winger

Despite Nusa’s willingness to consider Arsenal, a January deal appears unlikely. Leipzig have little incentive to weaken their squad while competing in the Champions League, particularly with the winger playing such an important role.

The Bundesliga club have placed a £66 million valuation on Nusa, a figure that is considered prohibitive for Arsenal during the winter window. The Gunners are therefore more likely to seriously explore the possibility of a transfer next summer, when they would have greater time to negotiate with Leipzig.

Nusa’s contract situation also gives Leipzig considerable leverage, meaning Arsenal may have to meet a substantial financial demand if they decide he is the right player to strengthen their attack. The timing could work in Arsenal’s favour, however, as the player himself is understood to be receptive to the move. His preference for the Emirates project could give the Gunners an important advantage if negotiations begin.

A direct player who will add something new

Nusa would be an intriguing addition to Arsenal because he offers Arteta directness and his pace and willingness to attack defenders can change the rhythm of a game, while his improving goal contribution suggests he is developing beyond being purely a transition threat.

The £66 million asking price is substantial, but Arsenal’s interest makes sense if they believe their current attacking options need another specialist on the left. Nusa is also young enough to improve considerably under Arteta.

The bigger concern is timing. Leipzig will have little reason to negotiate while Nusa is thriving and the club remain in European competition. Arsenal may therefore have to wait until next summer and potentially pay even more if his form continues. For now, though, the player’s willingness to join gives Arsenal a strong foundation for a future pursuit.