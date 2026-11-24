Chelsea and Manchester United are alert to the possibility of Marcus Thuram’s availability in the market after renewal issues emerge at Inter Milan.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in exploring a move for Marcus Thuram. There are some reported issues with a contract renewal at Inter Milan, which has led to suggestions that the French striker could be open to leaving the club in January.

Marcus Thuram is one of the best value-for-money signings that Inter Milan have made in their recent history, with the striker costing nothing in transfer fees when he left Borussia Monchengladbach in 2023. After his arrival, the Frenchman has been a mainstay at the club, with the striker scoring 57 goals and 37 assists in 155 games across all competitions.

The Frenchman is their starting striker alongside skipper Lautaro Martinez, and he won the Serie A title twice with Inter Milan. Thuram is eager for higher recognition within the club and is demanding a €9 million-a-year salary to sign a new deal, which will put him on par with Martinez as one of the club’s highest earners.

Should Inter Milan not agree to his terms, Thuram is reportedly open to leaving the club in the near future, including the January window. This will not sit well with the Nerazzurri, considering the importance of the player, with some reports before the summer also stating he could be available for around €70 million, which does align with the main report stating a price point of €65-75 million for the attacking powerhouse.

Chelsea and Manchester United on alert

Thuram is still a premium striker option in the window, and despite being closer to 30, he still has plenty of admirers from the Premier League’s Big Six. Chelsea and Manchester United are the ones interested, as per the report, with both teams seeking a new striker to provide competition for their existing strikers.

Manchester United are in the market to find a competitive striker to challenge Benjamin Sesko amid his injury concerns so far. The Red Devils were recently linked with Victor Osimhen, while there are other names being linked, such as Ivan Toney. There are further stories reporting about a possible interest in AS Monaco star Folarin Balogun, which signals a potential striker arrival, which makes sense with the Thuram links.

Chelsea are eager to bring in a backup to Joao Pedro, who is capable of truly challenging the Brazilian for his place in the starting lineup. The Blues do have Emmanuel Emegha and the experienced Danny Welbeck in the squad, but neither has proven their worth, thus pushing the Blues to find an alternative in the market, leading them towards Thuram as a potential option.