Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is keen on returning to Europe next year, with Manchester United being an enticing destination for the English international.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, intermediaries are keeping several high-profile clubs “informed” on Ivan Toney’s situation. Arsenal and Chelsea are among the bigwigs to be sounded out, with the experienced striker ready to return to the Premier League in the winter transfer window.

How has Ivan Toney fared in the Saudi Pro League so far?

Ivan Toney has established himself as one of the world’s most productive strikers since joining Al-Ahli from Brentford in August 2024. The 30-year-old was among the best strikers in the Premier League when he decided to opt for a lucrative contract from the Saudi Pro League club.

Toney was excellent in the 2025/26 season, amassing 42 goals and 11 assists in 41 outings across all competitions. The English striker continues to perform at a high level this term, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 16 appearances thus far, with 14 of those strikes placing him at the top of the Golden Boot charts in the Saudi Pro League. His performances have attracted the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Arsenal contemplated signing the Englishman before he joined Al-Ahli. With intermediaries now reaching out to the North London club, the Gunners may need to explore alternatives as Viktor Gyokeres has struggled for consistency since arriving from Sporting CP. Recent reports have suggested that a departure is inevitable for the Swede, and Toney, with his Premier League experience and productivity, can provide a proven replacement.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney has reportedly been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest appears logical, as they have a pressing need to bolster their forward line. With Joshua Zirkzee facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford heading into the winter transfer window due to his irregular involvement, Toney has emerged as a potential target due to his proven Premier League acumen and strong physical profile.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have also been approached by intermediaries to discuss a possible deal. However, Xabi Alonso has multiple strikers in his squad, with Emmanuel Emegha recently being on target in a Premier League game against Leeds United. So, with all three strikers impressive in the ongoing campaign, Chelsea may prioritise strengthening other positions instead of pursuing a new striker.

However, recent reports suggest that Toney’s wages may pose a problem for Premier League clubs. That may be the reason the TEAMtalk update suggests that a loan move with a purchase option is currently “being explored to facilitate a transfer” in the winter transfer window.