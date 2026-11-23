FC Twente will demand €20 million to part ways with 18-year-old Dutch centre-back Ruud Nijstad in January, and they also want him to remain at the club for the rest of the 2026/27 season.

According to a report by SPORT via Sport Witness, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Ruud Nijstad. However, the Catalan giants have deemed the price excessive, though the Dutchman is open to moving to Camp Nou after “learning about their project” and their long-term plans for him.

Who is Ruud Nijstad?

Ruud Nijstad is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland and continue the Netherlands’ recent trend producing prodigious defenders. The 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in his country, starting his youth career with DETO before joining FC Twente in 2019. Since then, he has rapidly risen through the ranks and established a foothold in the senior setup.

The Dutch defender has already made nearly 50 appearances for FC Twente while chipping in with three goals and one assist. Nijstad is enjoying his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, accumulating 1,755 minutes of game time in 20 outings while contributing two goals. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Chelsea will likely pursue a centre-back next year; defensive vulnerabilities have hampered the Blues this season. Both Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have reportedly been unreliable, though the latter remains in the West London club’s long-term plans. Nijstad, with his 1.95m frame and passing ability, is a profile suited to become a long-term asset for a Premier League club navigating a defensive reset.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Ruud Nijstad makes sense. The Red Devils are set to revamp their defensive unit next year, as Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career and Lisandro Martinez is understood to be increasingly likely to depart from Old Trafford as a free agent. To replace the latter, Manchester United need a top-class left-footed defender, a profile Nijstad matches.

Barcelona’s requirement is also pressing, as they have sorely lacked a ball-playing left-footed centre-back since Inigo Martinez joined Al-Nassr last year. With a passing rate of 92% and 4.7 recoveries per Eredivisie game this season, Nijstad could serve as Pau Cubarsi’s long-term central defensive partner.

FC Twente’s asking price of €20 million may appear steep, but the valuation will look cost-effective if Nijstad achieves his potential. If Chelsea or Manchester United meet Twente’s €20 million valuation and loan-back demand, either could acquire an emerging left-footed centre-back without immediate capital burden.