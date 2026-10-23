Manchester United rival Manchester City, Aston Villa in Ruud Nijstad chase

Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad.

According to TEAMtalk, the highly rated teenager is attracting increasing attention after making his breakthrough into senior football.

The 18-year-old centre-back has already made his first-team debut for Twente and possesses a profile that naturally stands out. At 6ft 5in and left-footed, Nijstad combines considerable physical presence with the technical qualities increasingly valued in modern central defenders.

Manchester United have watched Nijstad in action this season, but their interest is far from exclusive. Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle United, Everton, and Sunderland have also carried out checks on the youngster as clubs assess his long-term potential.

Manchester United face Premier League battle for Nijstad

Nijstad’s emergence has placed Twente in an increasingly interesting position. The defender remains at the beginning of his senior career, but his early exposure to first-team football has been enough to attract scouts from some of England’s biggest clubs.

For United, the attraction is clear. The club continue to look at younger defensive options, and Nijstad’s left-footed profile could eventually provide an additional option in a position where build-up ability and physical authority are both important. With Lisandro Martinez facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, they need a long-term replacement.

Manchester City and Aston Villa represent particularly notable competition, while Newcastle and several other Premier League sides are also keeping track of his progress. City’s interest is surprising, as Enzo Maresca has several top-class central defenders in his squad. However, Aston Villa must invest in a centre-back, as Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

However, there is no indication that Twente intend to entertain a January transfer. The Dutch club are expecting interest to become stronger during 2027, giving them time to continue developing the teenager before considering his longer-term future.

There is also an intriguing connection to United as Erik ten Hag, the former Manchester United manager, is now Twente’s technical director and will therefore be close to any discussions concerning Nijstad’s development and potential departure.

Nijstad is one to watch rather than rush

Nijstad’s physical profile immediately makes him an appealing prospect, but that is precisely why interested clubs should resist judging him solely on his size. At 18, the more important question is whether he can translate those physical advantages into consistent positioning, decision-making and distribution against experienced senior forwards.

For United, this should be viewed as a development opportunity rather than an immediate solution. Bringing in a teenager simply because several Premier League clubs are watching him would carry unnecessary risk. Twente may actually have the ideal environment for his next step as regular exposure to senior football should tell us much more about whether Nijstad can become a top-level centre-back.

The presence of Erik ten Hag at FC Twente adds a fascinating layer, particularly given his knowledge of the Premier League and Manchester United. If Nijstad continues progressing through 2027, however, the competition for his signature could become considerably more intense.