Alexis Mac Allister is “desperate” to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a new long-term contract as soon as possible.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Alexis Mac Allister wants to get his contract renewal out of the way imminently instead of dragging talks with Liverpool for weeks and months. The update adds that the 27-year-old wants to continue playing for the Merseyside club “well into his 30s” instead of departing from Anfield anytime soon.

Pete O’Rourke said, “I’m sure both parties will be hoping they can find common ground and get an agreement in place. He’s got his head down, and he’s doing everything he can to try and win a new deal. He’s been brilliant this season and is very keen to sign. It would make sense from Liverpool’s point of view to try and sort out his long-term future, as he is only under contract until 2028.”

Alexis Mac Allister and his growth at Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has continued to enforce his status as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £35 million in July 2023. The 27-year-old has been arguably the most consistent performer for the Merseyside club over the last three and a half years, and he has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for his side.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances while chipping in with 24 goals and 21 assists. Mac Allister has five goals and one assist in 17 outings this season, already equalling his tally from the 2025/26 campaign. However, Mac Allister’s exploits for his club and country, coupled with his contract situation, have attracted interest from several high-profile clubs.

What next?

Alexis Mac Allister will enter the final 18 months of his Liverpool contract in a few weeks, heightening the need for urgency in talks. The Argentine international has previously expressed his frustration at the delay in receiving a new deal and has responded by delivering eye-catching displays on the pitch.

Meanwhile, numerous European clubs are monitoring his situation closely, with recent reports claiming that Real Madrid will soon open talks to sign him. However, O’Rourke’s latest reporting suggests the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner remains committed to Liverpool.

With Liverpool having begun contract discussions with Mac Allister’s representatives, an agreement appears increasingly likely given the player’s clear eagerness to stay. The only scenario in which talks stall is if Mac Allister’s wage demands significantly exceed what Liverpool is willing to offer.