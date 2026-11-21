Real Madrid are ready to explore a January move for Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool ponder the Argentine’s next steps.

As reported by Fichajes, Alexis Mac Allister remains a key target for Real Madrid ahead of January, with the Spanish giants now ready to open talks with Liverpool. The Argentine’s future at Anfield has been called into question following the lack of clarity on his long-term future.

Alexis Mac Allister has been Liverpool’s best performer this season and will continue to assume a key role in Andoni Iraola’s plans moving ahead. The midfielder’s future has been called into question since the summer following a lack of talks over extending his deal that expires in the summer of 2028.

Real Madrid have courted the midfielder since the summer but were unable to make a concrete move then. Jose Mourinho has been eyeing a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and provide solutions to both ends of the pitch, as Mac Allister is reportedly preferred over Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal.

Having failed to sign Rodri in the summer, Real Madrid are expected to keep a watch on the market for potential midfielders. Taking into account Mac Allister’s growing situation at Liverpool, Real Madrid are now reportedly ready to open talks to explore a potential move for the Argentine, with any deal likely to prove challenging for multiple factors.

Will Mac Allister leave Liverpool in January?

The January window is often tricky, and in Mac Allister’s case, the midfielder has not been pushing to leave the club. Despite previous suggestions that Liverpool want around a reported €70 million to sell him, the story here also reiterated the figure, which may suit Real Madrid.

Despite Real Madrid being ready to open talks over a potential deal, it’s not clear whether Mac Allister wants to leave Liverpool. While there has been a visible delay in talks over a new deal, recent reports have stated Liverpool are ready to discuss his long-term future.

Real Madrid will lurk in the background in case Mac Allister and Liverpool cannot find a solution to move forward together. For now, the €70 million-rated Liverpool star is probably leaning towards a stay at Anfield, but as is the case in football, things often change in an instant, especially when it comes to transfers.