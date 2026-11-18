Liverpool have opened contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister after a delay of sorts, as they remain keen to keep hold of the midfielder.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Liverpool are leaning towards renewing Alexis Mac Allister’s deal at the club, with discussions underway to find an agreement. While talks are in the early stages, their progression could determine the midfielder’s long-term future at the Merseyside club, with some key teams interested in signing him.

Alexis Mac Allister has been a mainstay in this Liverpool side since his £35 million move from Brighton in 2023. The Argentine has had a successful spell so far, winning the Premier League title during his time in the 2024-25 season, and remains one of the formidable midfielders in the division, let alone at Merseyside.

There have been a lot of rumblings over his future at the club, with Mac Allister taking up the matter in the media about the lack of talks in the recent past. There have been suggestions that the midfielder was left a bit puzzled following the club’s decision to hand Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai new deals, and leaving him hanging, especially with his current agreement expiring in the summer of 2028.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool could demand as much as €70 million if they were to consider selling the midfielder. However, the club are now leaning towards finding a way to keep hold of the midfielder, with the Argentine clearly their best performer under Andoni Iraola this term.

Liverpool begin contract talks with Mac Allister

Liverpool have now reportedly opened contract talks with Mac Allister’s camp in a bid to find a long-term agreement with the €35 million key star. The proceedings are at an early stage, and there are no guarantees whether he will commit, as multiple factors could come into play moving ahead.

Mac Allister has shown no signs of a desire to quit the club, although there are a lot of high-profile sides interested in signing him. As Liverpool had not opened talks until now, there were plenty of rumours circulating around his future, although now they are trying to find a way to keep the key star beyond his present terms.

Real Madrid are one of the high-profile suitors and could be a big presence in the race, although a renewal at Liverpool could quash all speculation. While there are no guarantees Mac Allister will commit his future at Anfield, as the progression in the said talks will determine if he is a part of the club’s long-term planning, as a sale could materialise otherwise.