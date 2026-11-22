Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing 22-year-old English youth international Rico Lewis from Manchester City.

According to a report by Mark Brus on The Daily Briefing, Rico Lewis is also the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, with “several Premier League rivals” vying for his signature as well. The 22-year-old homegrown defender faces an uncertain future at Manchester City due to his irregular involvement under Enzo Maresca.

Per Mark Brus, a January move away from the Etihad is on the cards for Lewis, with Manchester City demanding around €40-45 million to part ways with the Englishman in the winter transfer window.

Rico Lewis and his career so far

Rico Lewis has experienced mixed fortunes since breaking into the first-team squad at Manchester City. While the 22-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for Manchester City. The youngster’s growth trajectory has plateaued, with Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov now ahead of him in the pecking order for right-backs.

The English defender has made over 100 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with seven goals and 14 assists. However, Lewis has struggled for involvement this season, managing only 388 minutes of game time in six outings, though he has an impressive tally of two assists. That is perhaps the reason he has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Rico Lewis has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest is surprising, even though Malo Gusto faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. Even if Gusto departs in January, Xabi Alonso will have three right-backs in his squad, with Pedro Neto also playing as a right wing-back. So, pursuing Lewis will be another instance of Chelsea’s infamous hoarding policy.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites have a more pressing need for a right-back, as Pedro Porro faces an uncertain future at the North London club amid his links with Barcelona and Real Madrid. With a departure likely, Spurs need a long-term replacement for the Spaniard. So, Lewis, who can even provide cover in midfield, is an appealing target due to his productivity and defensive ability.

Bayern Munich’s involvement in the race to sign Lewis complicates matters for Chelsea and Tottenham, as they offer continuity in European football and trophy-winning pedigree. Where the Englishman lands is contingent on his preference, though he is increasingly likely to leave Manchester City in the coming weeks.