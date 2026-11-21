Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is ready to entertain an offer from Manchester United to realise his Premier League dream.

According to a report by The Sun, Victor Osimhen is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Galatasaray centre-forward.

Per The Sun, Osimhen is eager to play in the Premier League and is ready to recoup the same £13 million-a-year wages he currently earns at Galatasaray. However, the report suggests that a mid-season deal will be difficult to execute for Manchester United, as they will have to “convince” the Turkish Super Lig champions to part ways with their prized asset, leading to a price tag of £80-100 million.

How has Victor Osimhen fared at Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen has reinforced his status as one of the world’s best strikers since joining Galatasaray from Napoli. The 27-year-old moved to Turkiye in September 2024 after issues behind the scenes at the Serie A club. Galatasaray initially signed him on loan before completing a permanent deal ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Throughout his stint with Cimbom, Osimhen has been excellent, delivering consistent goal contributions. He has maintained his high standards since then, accumulating 22 goals and 8 assists in 33 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season while starting the ongoing campaign with ten goals and three assists in 11 appearances thus far. Such figures have kept high-profile clubs interested in him.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Victor Osimhen has been on Manchester United’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is logical, as the Red Devils have an urgent need to sign a productive forward, having struggled in the absence of Benjamin Sesko in the ongoing campaign. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while impressive attackers, are better-suited as wingers or attacking midfielders.

Crucially, Joshua Zirkzee’s lack of involvement is likely to lead to a move away from Old Trafford in January, thus creating the need to sign a replacement. Manchester United intend to replace Zirkzee with a prolific forward; Osimhen’s physical profile and goal record have helped him emerge as an appealing target.

However, prising the Nigerian striker away from Galatasaray appears difficult, as the Turkish Super Lig champions’ asking price of £80-100 million is unlikely to fit Manchester United’s budget after their modest spendings in the summer. Nevertheless, the Nigerian striker’s willingness to move to Old Trafford provides an edge to United whenever negotiations begin.