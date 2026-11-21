Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder Yaya Fofana from Ligue 2 club Stade de Reims next year.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are set to dispatch a scout to watch Yaya Fofana in action for Stade de Reims. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a productive midfielder, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old playmaker.

Per Foot Mercato, interest from Tottenham is likely to sway Fofana, who is “very attracted to the prestige of the Premier League”. However, a permanent move in January may be a tall order, as Stade de Reims want to see out the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign with the Ivorian midfielder. That said, they may agree to a deal if they get the youngster back on loan.

Who is Yaya Fofana?

Yaya Fofana has established himself as an asset since joining Stade de Reims from RC Lens in July 2023. The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Africa before arriving in Europe by joining Lens in August 2022. Since moving to Reims, the player has made significant progress and is now a mainstay in the senior setup.

Fofana has accumulated 11 goals and five assists in 39 outings for Reims thus far. However, his career has transformed in the ongoing campaign, as he has scored ten goals and provided three assists in 12 Ligue 2 appearances, having been assigned a more advanced role. Those exploits have earned him his first call-up to the Ivory Coast national squad while capturing the attention of several well-known clubs.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Yaya Fofana is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a productive midfielder, as they need better output from players in the team’s spine. Additionally, with James Maddison struggling to regain peak fitness, they need an alternative.

While Conor Gallagher is an option for Roberto De Zerbi, he may leave Tottenham in January amid links with Crystal Palace and other Premier League clubs. Several candidates, including Hakan Calhanoglu, have thus emerged on the North London club’s wishlist, with Fofana also a viable target.

The Ivorian prospect is clearly adding new facets to his gameplay, having become a productive scorer while retaining solidity out of possession (4.5 recoveries, 1.2 tackles, 0.3 clearances per Ligue 2 game this season). Fofana’s dual ability to both score and defend makes him an attractive target for Tottenham’s midfield gap, though the club must allow him to return to Reims for the remainder of the 2026/27 season to seal a January deal.