Tottenham Hotspur will aim to seal a bargain move for 32-year-old Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Como, Juventus, and Galatasaray are also interested in Hakan Calhanoglu. All four high-profile clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile playmaker, and they have set their sights on the 32-year-old Inter Milan star.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, talks over a new contract have not progressed quickly, giving his prospective suitors hopes of securing a Bosman move. Calhanoglu, who currently pockets €6.5 million-a-year wages at Inter Milan, wants to remain with the Nerazzurri. However, the Serie A champions want to tie him to a contract with a €5 million-a-year salary.

Hakan Calhanoglu and his career so far

Hakan Calhanoglu has been one of the best creative midfielders in Serie A over the past decade. While the Turk rose in prominence in Germany, he has become a game-changing playmaker during his spells with AC Milan and Inter Milan. The 32-year-old spent four years with AC Milan before moving across Milan to join Inter Milan in a Bosman move in July 2021.

Calhanoglu has made over 200 appearances for the Serie A champions thus far while chipping in with 53 goals and 39 assists. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the Turkish international remains a key starter for Inter, having accumulated 728 minutes of game time in 13 outings while chipping in with three goals. However, the veteran playmaker has entered the final year of his contract, a situation that has alerted several bigwigs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Hakan Calhanoglu has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as the Lilywhites need an injection of creativity from the central areas. While Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes offer progression and defensive stability, Tottenham lack a playmaker with Calhanoglu’s range and control.

With James Maddison struggling to rebuild fitness, Tottenham have explored alternatives, including Morgan Gibbs-White. Calhanoglu is also a viable target, even though he will only be a short-term playmaking solution for the North London club.

The stumbling block remains wages. Tottenham’s budget may not match Calhanoglu’s €6.5 million annual salary. Per Tutto Mercato Web, Galatasaray are reportedly willing to offer superior terms, meaning they may stand as front-runners should negotiations with Inter Milan collapse.