Manchester United will look to sign 26-year-old English international Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Morgan Gibbs-White is also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their offensiv units by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the Nottingham Forest skipper.

However, per TEAMtalk, Roberto De Zerbi is not convinced by James Maddison and Conor Gallagher. However, the report adds that Gibbs-White remains “central to Nottingham Forest’s long-term plans under Oliver Glasner”, with the Tricky Trees having no interest in cashing in on the Englishman anytime soon.

Morgan Gibbs-White and his rise as a Premier League star

Morgan Gibbs-White has landed on his feet and established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022. The 26-year-old has been instrumental to the Tricky Trees’ fortunes in the last three years, though he has retained consistency despite his team’s recent struggles.

The English playmaker contributed to 25 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions by finding the back of the net 18 times and providing seven assists. He has been impressive at the onset of the 2026/27 season, scoring once and providing two assists in eight Premier League games. Meanwhile, Gibbs-White’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Morgan Gibbs-White has been on Tottenham’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is logical, as James Maddison’s fitness issues have created the need for a top-class alternative. Additionally, Conor Gallagher has not performed consistently since arriving from Atletico Madrid earlier this year. Consequently, the Nottingham Forest skipper has emerged as a viable target for Tottenham.

As for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford a slow start to the 2026/27 campaign. Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are mulling over selling the club captain, and they will require a long-term creative replacement if they do so. Gibbs-White has displayed the creativity (8 big chances created overall and 2.6 key passes per game this term) to fill that void.

However, recent reports have indicated that Nottingham Forest will attempt to tie the English international to a new contract. Gibbs-White’s move ultimately depends on his stance regarding his future and Nottingham Forest’s ability to keep him amid their relegation battle.