Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is keen on reuniting with 26-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher at Crystal Palace.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace have responded to Thomas Frank’s request by pursuing a move for Conor Gallagher. The Eagles are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Tottenham midfielder.

Per TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are exploring a move for Gallagher, though it is unclear if Tottenham will sanction a departure in January. Another complication could arise if the Eagles pursue a loan deal for the Englishman, in which case they will need to cancel one of two such arrangements, Axel Disasi and Evann Guessand.

How has Conor Gallagher fared at Tottenham so far?

Conor Gallagher has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €40 million earlier this year. The 26-year-old returned to the Premier League with the hopes of regaining prominence. However, he has featured inconsistently in the starting lineup over the last ten months.

The English playmaker has made 27 appearances for Tottenham thus far while scoring thrice and providing one assist, a modest return that underscores Spurs’ broader attacking struggles. In the ongoing campaign, he has managed only 395 minutes of game time in nine appearances while contributing 2 goals. However, his popularity has not waned, with several well-known clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa considered signing Conor Gallagher before he joined Tottenham. The continued interest reflects the need for a versatile midfielder, as Adam Wharton continues to face an uncertain future after the South London club rebuffed Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Per recent reports, Wharton is expected to leave Crystal Palace next summer. Gallagher thus profiles as a viable central midfielder target, and his ball-progression and passing range align with Farke’s possession-based approach. His track record at Chelsea (10 goals and 10 assists in 95 outings) and Atletico Madrid (7 goals and 7 assists in 77 appearances) demonstrates he remains a goal-threat, an asset Palace need in their midfield.

However, a January move remains complicated, as per reports, the English midfielder remains in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. If a departure materialises, De Zerbi’s willingness to release him in January will prove the defining factor.