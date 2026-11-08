Roberto De Zerbi ready to block Conor Gallagher exit in January

Aston Villa and Leeds United have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep Conor Gallagher at Tottenham, with the manager unwilling to sanction the midfielder’s departure despite growing interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to Football Insider, De Zerbi considers the 26-year-old an important member of his squad and has no intention of allowing him to leave during the January transfer window. The Tottenham boss is keen to avoid weakening his options midway through the season and remains convinced that Gallagher has a role to play in his plans.

Gallagher has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since arriving at Spurs, making nine appearances and accumulating just 392 minutes of action across all competitions this season. He has started only three Premier League games, raising questions about his position in the squad.

However, his limited involvement has not changed De Zerbi’s view of the versatile midfielder. The manager has continued to call upon the England international and is believed to be a strong admirer of his qualities.

De Zerbi won’t sanction the departure of Gallagher

Gallagher joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in January for £34.6 million. Although there were doubts about his future following a series of underwhelming performances, De Zerbi now appears keen to retain him as part of his longer-term plans.

That stance could frustrate several clubs who have been monitoring his situation. Aston Villa and Leeds United are among the sides reportedly interested in securing his services, having maintained their admiration for the midfielder.

Despite signing Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka in the summer, Unai Emery remains keen to further strengthen his midfield options, and the versatile Gallagher could be an ideal fit for his system. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old could add plenty to Leeds’ midfield, potentially becoming one of their leaders and helping them push towards the top half of the table.

However, both clubs could now face disappointment if Tottenham refuse to entertain offers in January. Gallagher has attracted interest from across the Premier League, with several teams having considered moves before his switch to North London.

The club were considering allowing Gallagher to leave following a difficult spell. De Zerbi’s arrival, however, appears to have shifted the situation considerably.

With the manager now viewing him as a valuable squad member, Tottenham are unlikely to consider a January sale. Despite the midfielder’s limited playing time, his decision could leave Aston Villa, Leeds and other interested clubs looking elsewhere for reinforcements.