Tottenham will only sell Lucas Bergvall if they sign a replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are highly reluctant to sanction a January departure for Lucas Bergvall despite growing interest from Barcelona, Napoli, and Juventus.

The North London club are prepared to consider a sale only if a replacement is secured first, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old Sweden international has struggled for regular minutes under Roberto De Zerbi this season, prompting renewed interest from several European clubs. Barcelona remain admirers of the midfielder after previously tracking him at Djurgården before Tottenham won the race for his signature in 2024.

Bergvall signed a new contract until 2031 in September, showing Tottenham’s long-term commitment to the player. Despite his limited involvement, De Zerbi still considers him part of his plans and the club believe he can work his way back into the side.

His current situation has nevertheless encouraged outside interest. Barcelona view Bergvall as a versatile midfield option for the long term, while Napoli are monitoring developments as they assess their own squad. Juventus have shown the most immediate interest, with the Italian giants reportedly considering a loan until the end of the season.

Replacement is key to any Spurs decision

Tottenham’s position makes even a temporary exit difficult and Spurs will not weaken their midfield depth during the season unless they can first bring in suitable cover. That means any permanent transfer or loan would depend on the club identifying and securing a replacement before allowing Bergvall to leave.

The stance reflects the importance Tottenham place on maintaining squad depth during the second half of the campaign. With multiple competitions still to navigate, losing a midfielder without an incoming alternative would create an unnecessary problem for De Zerbi.

Bergvall’s imminent return from a knee injury could also change the situation. The Swede is expected to be in contention for Tottenham’s Premier League meeting with Leeds this weekend, giving him an opportunity to rebuild his fitness and force his way back into De Zerbi’s plans. For Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus, that could mean waiting rather than pushing for an immediate deal. Tottenham’s preference is increasingly clear: Bergvall is expected to remain in north London unless their squad structure changes significantly.

Buy before selling

Tottenham’s stance is sensible, particularly because Bergvall’s limited playing time does not necessarily mean the club have lost faith in him. At 20, and with a contract running until 2031, there is little reason for Spurs to make a rushed decision based on a difficult spell.

The injury is another important factor as once Bergvall is fully fit, De Zerbi may find a role for him, especially if the midfielder can rediscover the sharpness and confidence that made him such an exciting prospect. A replacement-first policy also protects Tottenham from creating a problem simply to solve one. If Juventus want a loan or Barcelona eventually make a serious approach, Spurs can reassess but only after establishing adequate midfield cover.

For Bergvall, however, the equation is different as regular football is vital at this stage of his development. If opportunities remain limited after his return, the pressure for a summer decision will grow considerably but for now, Tottenham have little incentive to blink.