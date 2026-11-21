Thomas Frank wants Crystal Palace to sign 30-year-old English international Ivan Toney from Al-Ahli in January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ivan Toney is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights on the 30-year-old Al-Ahli centre-forward.

However, per TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are “ready to be aggressive” in January to rebuild the squad. That said, the report adds that Al-Ahli are “happy with the striker” and that signing Toney from the Saudi Pro League club in a mid-season deal will be a tall order.

How has Ivan Toney fared in the Saudi Pro League so far?

Ivan Toney has been one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Ahli from Brentford in a surprise deal in August 2024. The 30-year-old was among the finest strikers in the Premier League when he moved to the Saudi club, and he has maintained that productivity in the last 27 months.

Toney was excellent in the 2025/26 season, amassing 42 goals and 11 assists in 41 outings across all competitions. The English striker has maintained his prolific output this term, having scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances thus far, with 14 of those strikes placing him at the top of the Golden Boot charts in the Saudi Pro League. His exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Ivan Toney is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a striker, as Jean-Philippe Mateta faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park amid his reported desire to join Manchester United. With Jorgen Strand Larsen and Eddie Nketiah not being as prolific as Mateta, Crystal Palace need an injection of productivity, with Toney a viable target.

As for Newcastle United, William Osula and Yoane Wissa are the current strikers in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. While the former has spent some time on the sidelines and has been unreliable with his fitness, Wissa has been inconsistent since arriving from Brentford last year. Newcastle must sign a prolific striker, and with 87 goals in 109 outings for Al-Ahli, Toney remains a credible target for the Tyneside outfit

However, recent reports suggest that Toney’s wages may pose a problem for Premier League clubs. Additionally, Al-Ahli’s contentment with Toney’s performances and his current compensation make a January exit unlikely.