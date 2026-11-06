Newcastle United join Manchester United in Ivan Toney chase

Manchester United will face stiff competition in the race to sign 30-year-old English international Ivan Toney from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

According to an update by Mick Brown on Football Insider, Ivan Toney is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights on the 30-year-old Al-Ahli centre-forward.

Mick Brown said, “Newcastle’s major problems this season have been down to the lack of goals from their strikers. So then they’re in a situation where they have to consider which strikers might be available in January, which is never an easy place to be. But Ivan Toney is certainly somebody who has been on their radar, he’s always spoken about with a return to the Premier League, so he will be an option for them in January.”

How has Ivan Toney fared in the Saudi Pro League so far?

Ivan Toney has been one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Ahli from Brentford in a surprise deal in August 2024. The 30-year-old was among the finest strikers in the Premier League when he decided to opt for a lucrative contract from the Saudi club, and he has maintained that elite form in the last 27 months.

Toney was excellent in the 2025/26 season, amassing 42 goals and 11 assists in 41 outings across all competitions. The English striker has maintained his prolific output this term, having scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances thus far, with 13 of those strikes placing him at the top of the Golden Boot charts in the Saudi Pro League. His exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Ivan Toney has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is understandable, as they have an urgent need to sign a top-notch alternative to Benjamin Sesko. With Joshua Zirkzee facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford heading into the winter transfer window due to Michael Carrick’s reluctance of using him, Toney has emerged as a viable target due to his proven Premier League acumen and strong physical profile.

As for Newcastle United, William Osula and Yoane Wissa are the current striker options in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. While the former has spent some time on the sidelines and has been unreliable with his fitness, Wissa has been inconsistent since arriving from Brentford last year. So, Newcastle must sign a prolific striker, and considering Toney’s record, the Englishman is a credible option for the Tyneside outfit.

However, recent reports suggest that Toney’s wages may pose a problem for Premier League clubs. That may be the reason why Manchester United are reportedly pursuing a loan move for the English international, as the two clubs pursue a striker in January.