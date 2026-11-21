Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old Italian international Giorgio Scalvini from Serie A club Atalanta next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are “positioning themselves” to sign Giorgio Scalvini next year. The three Premier League giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back, and they have set their sights on the Atalanta defensive prospect.

Giorgio Scalvini and his career so far

Giorgio Scalvini has been one of the most promising defenders in Serie A since breaking into the first-team squad at Atalanta. However, the 22-year-old has endured a topsy-turvy ride in the last few years, as an untimely knee injury blighted his 2024/25 season. So, the youngster was in and out of the starting lineup this term, and he continues to manage his fitness.

The Italian international managed only 2,221 minutes of game time across 30 appearances in all competitions while chipping in with three goals and one assist last season. However, Scalvini’s involvement has increased in the ongoing campaign, as he has accumulated nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 12 outings. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Chelsea possess a full-strength central defensive unit, yet defensive lapses have undermined them this season. Wesley Fofana, in particular, has been underwhelming, compelling the Blues to return to the market for a centre-back. Scalvini is an appealing target, with his physical profile and ball-playing ability suited to Xabi Alonso’s system.

Meanwhile, Giorgio Scalvini has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career and faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. So, Manchester United must recruit a new right-footed centre-back, and Scalvini is a viable target, with his 1.94m tall frame making him an ideal option.

As for Liverpool, the Reds have begun planning for life after Virgil van Dijk, nearing the end of his peak years as a Dutch defender. Along with van Dijk, Joe Gomez faces an uncertain future at Anfield, compelling Liverpool to pursue a ball-playing defender. Scalvini is thus a credible option for the Merseyside club.

Apart from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, Newcastle United are also keen on signing Scalvini, with the Magpies holding a long-standing interest in the youngster. With the Premier League clubs “positioning” themselves for a deal, per TEAMtalk, a move to the Premier League appears to be on the cards for the Italian defender.