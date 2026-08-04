Chelsea, Newcastle United front-runners to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Chelsea and Newcastle United have emerged as the two leading contenders to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, with both clubs stepping up their interest in one of Serie A’s most highly-rated young centre-backs.

The 22-year-old has attracted widespread attention across Europe following another impressive campaign in Bergamo, and Premier League interest is now intensifying as the transfer window enters its decisive weeks.

According to Football Insider, both Chelsea and Newcastle have already opened discussions with Scalvini’s representatives, although negotiations have not yet progressed to formal club-to-club talks with Atalanta. Tottenham Hotspur remain firmly in the race but are currently viewed as trailing the other two Premier League clubs after adopting a more cautious approach following significant spending earlier this summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle leading the race

Atalanta have no desire to part ways with one of their defensive cornerstones but recognise that interest from England continues to grow. The Serie A club are prepared to consider offers if their £40 million valuation is met, allowing them to retain control over any negotiations rather than being forced into a sale.

Chelsea view Scalvini as another defender capable of fitting into Xabi Alonso’s evolving backline, while Newcastle continue searching for long-term additions as Matthias Jaissle reshapes his squad ahead of his first campaign in charge. Both clubs have maintained contact with the player’s camp for several weeks, giving them an advantage as the race begins to gather momentum.

Tottenham remain interested

Spurs have monitored Scalvini extensively and remain admirers of the Italy international’s profile. However, after investing heavily across multiple positions this summer, Tottenham are currently proceeding more carefully in the market, leaving Chelsea and Newcastle slightly ahead in the battle for his signature, perhaps due to uncertainties surrounding Cristian Romero’s future.

Scalvini has established himself as one of Italian football’s brightest defensive prospects despite an injury-disrupted campaign last season. The 22-year-old started 23 Serie A matches, contributing three goals and one assist while regularly operating on the right side of Atalanta’s back three.

His composure in possession, aerial presence, and tactical intelligence have made him an attractive target for clubs seeking a defender capable of thriving in both a back three and a conventional back four. For Atalanta, retaining Scalvini would be the preferred outcome, but growing Premier League interest means the club may soon have to make an important decision if their asking price is met.

Scalvini has all the attributes to become one of Europe’s elite centre-backs, so it is no surprise that Chelsea and Newcastle are leading the chase. The £40 million valuation also feels relatively reasonable considering his age, international pedigree and long-term potential.

Newcastle arguably have the clearer pathway to regular football, while Chelsea can offer the chance to compete for major honours immediately. Tottenham should not be ruled out entirely, but unless they accelerate their interest soon, this increasingly looks like a two-horse race between Stamford Bridge and St. James’ Park.