Manchester United eyeing summer move for Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are continuing to reshape their defence under Michael Carrick, with Giorgio Scalvini emerging as one of the club’s priority targets before the summer transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have already strengthened other areas of the squad, but Carrick remains keen to add more quality and versatility at the back. With Newcastle United reluctant to entertain approaches for Lewis Hall, Manchester United have broadened their search and are now assessing both the left-back and centre-back markets.

According to Fichajes, Atalanta defender Scalvini is firmly on Manchester United’s radar, with scouts having followed the 22-year-old closely during the latter stages of the Serie A season.

Scalvini’s versatility appeals to Carrick

Scalvini is regarded as one of the most complete young defenders in Serie A and has developed a reputation for being comfortable in several positions. The Italy international can operate in a back three or a conventional back four, while he has also previously filled in as a defensive midfielder and on the left side of defence. That versatility is believed to be one of the main reasons Manchester United have intensified their interest.

Carrick wants defenders who can adapt to different structures rather than being locked into one role, and Scalvini’s tactical intelligence, composure in possession and ability to step into midfield make him a particularly attractive option. The Atalanta star remains under contract until 2028, meaning the Serie A club are in no immediate rush to sell.

Manchester United also considering Antonee Robinson

Scalvini is not the only defensive target being discussed at Old Trafford. United are also considering Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as a more attainable alternative to Hall. The 28-year-old United States international has Premier League experience and remains under contract at Craven Cottage until 2028, but Fulham may prove more open to negotiations than Newcastle.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has also reportedly been monitored, although any move for the Arsenal youngster would be considerably more complicated. For now, the plan appears to be two-fold: add a reliable left-back and explore whether a high-level centre-back such as Scalvini can also be brought in.

Manchester United have not yet submitted a formal bid for Scalvini, but contacts with the player’s camp are expected to continue as the club establish whether Atalanta would be willing to negotiate. La Dea have not publicly set an asking price, although any deal is unlikely to be cheap given the player’s age, contract situation and reputation. United are expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to turn their scouting work into a concrete proposal.

Scalvini is exactly the type of defender Manchester United should be targeting if they want to build for both the present and the future. He is only 22, already has significant Serie A experience and offers the positional flexibility Carrick clearly values. The main obstacle will be Atalanta’s stance, because they have little reason to sell cheaply. If United can structure a deal without overpaying, Scalvini would be a much more strategic addition than simply chasing another established name.