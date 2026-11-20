Real Madrid are open to offers for summer arrival Denzel Dumfries after a run of dismal performances, though a move to Liverpool is ruled out.

As reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid are open to selling Denzel Dumfries six months after he arrived at the club. The Spanish giants are reportedly willing to consider offers above what they paid for the Dutchman, with any move to Liverpool now ruled out.

Jose Mourinho is yet to fully figure out his best team, and that extends to his starting lineup, especially in a few key positions. The right-back slot has been a subject of constant changes, with the Portuguese manager having a host of quality options at his disposal.

One of them is summer arrival Denzel Dumfries, who signed from Inter Milan in a reported €20 million deal and did become the starter at the beginning of the campaign. However, five starts in 12 La Liga games have exposed his inconsistency in performances, and Mourinho is now seemingly favouring Federico Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right-back slot.

As things stand, Real Madrid are rumoured to be open to considering offers coming their way for Dumfries, and demand more than what they paid Inter Milan to post a profit. Some dismal performances and a lack of cohesion are being blamed for their decision, with the Dutchman likely to expect a few suitors should the news turn out to be true.

Liverpool move for Dumfries ruled out

Whether it is a wise decision for Real Madrid to part ways with the experienced Dutch defender remains the question, given he could come in handy as the season progresses. Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing the player back in the summer before he moved to the Bernabeu; however, they are not seen as a suitor ahead of January.

A move to Liverpool is all but ruled out as per the report, despite the notion that Andoni Iraola wants to bring in a new right-back. They were also linked with Alexander-Arnold recently, although the Englishman has reportedly ruled out a move, while Real Madrid are not keen on selling him just yet.

Liverpool are also working on making Ronald Araujo’s move permanent as per reports, although they do need a new right-back option apart from the Uruguayan international, especially considering the drop in form of Jeremie Frimpong. The Reds might consider adding to the position when the January window opens, and it may not be Dumfries.