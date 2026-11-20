Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 19-year-old Brazilian international Arthur Dias from Athletico Paranaense.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Arthur Dias is also the subject of interest from SL Benfica. All three high-profile European clubs are keen on bolstering their defensive units by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Athletico Paranaense wonderkid.

Per RTI Esporte, rival interest from Arsenal and Tottenham “makes the situation more complicated” for Benfica. Meanwhile, the report adds that Athletico Paranaense will aim to recoup around €30 million to part ways with the teenager, with Barcelona also involved in the battle for his signature.

Who is Arthur Dias?

Arthur Dias is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Brazil, rising through the ranks at Athletico Paranaense before breaking into the club’s first-team squad last year. However, he has enjoyed his breakthrough with the senior side in the 2026 season.

The Brazilian wonderkid has already made over 50 appearances for Athletico Paranaense thus far, with 37 of those outings coming in the 2026 season; he has chipped in with a goal while accumulating over 3,000 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the promising defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several heavyweight clubs.

A man in demand

Tottenham’s interest in Arthur Dias is surprising. The Lilywhites already bolstered their defensive unit by signing Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke in the summer transfer window. With Micky van de Ven also being in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, Spurs have other positions to worry about. Nevertheless, Dias remains a target for Tottenham, and his 86% passing rate in the Brasileirao Serie A this season makes him an appealing ball-playing target.

That passing ability, along with nearly 4 recoveries in the league this season, is the reason why Dias is an attractive target for Arsenal. However, the Gunners, like Tottenham, have a stacked central defensive unit, with Mikel Arteta having multiple backup options for both positions.

Playing time could be scarce at Arsenal or Tottenham, whereas Barcelona and Benfica offer clearer pathways. However, both Premier League sides can afford Athletico Paranaense’s €30 million valuation, though the RTI Esporte report suggests Tottenham’s recent €21 million offer fell short.