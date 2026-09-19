Tottenham front-runners to sign Arthur Dias

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for the signature of the highly rated Brazilian defensive sensation Arthur Dias.

Tottenham Hotspur are the leading contenders to sign 19-year-old Brazilian centre-back Arthur Dias, although Newcastle United and several European clubs are also monitoring his development.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Spurs have been among the most proactive clubs in their pursuit of the teenager, having sent scouts to watch him at the Arena da Baixada earlier this year and held initial conversations over a potential transfer.

Athletico Paranaense rejected Tottenham’s early approach, but the Brazilian club have made their position clear by placing a €30 million valuation on Dias. Spurs remain interested and are expected to resume pursuit in the coming months.

Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the left-footed defender, while Nottingham Forest and Brentford have been confirmed as Premier League clubs monitoring his progress.

There is also significant interest from elsewhere in Europe. RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Como, Atletico Madrid, and Benfica are understood to be tracking Dias, highlighting the competition Tottenham could face for his signature.

Can Tottenham beat the competition to sign Dias?

Dias has enjoyed a rapid rise since making the transition from striker to centre-back. He was promoted to Athletico Paranaense’s senior squad at the beginning of 2026 and has quickly established himself as an important part of the defence.

The teenager has featured in 31 matches during the ongoing campaign, accumulating more than 2,600 minutes, and has made over 50 senior appearances for Athletico-PR overall. His composure in possession, physical strength and ability to read the game have helped him stand out, while his left-footed profile makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to add balance to their defensive ranks.

Carlo Ancelotti has awarded Dias a senior Brazil cap, elevating his profile and increasing the likelihood of greater interest during the upcoming transfer windows. Athletico remain in a strong negotiating position. Dias is contracted until December 2028, and the club are not under pressure to sell, with their preference being to keep him at least until the end of the current season.

They are understood to be prepared to consider a substantial offer that meets their €30 million valuation. Potential bids are expected in January as his reputation continues to grow. Tottenham could see Dias as a long-term defensive investment following their significant work to strengthen the back line this summer. Newcastle, meanwhile, could view him as a potential successor to ageing defenders such as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.