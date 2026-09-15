Newcastle United, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Arthur Dias

Newcastle United and Tottenham are among several clubs interested in Arthur Dias, who was recently called up to the Brazil national team.

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to select teenage defender Arthur Dias from Athletico Paranaense has resulted in the player attracting considerable attention from European and English clubs. According to a report by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United and Tottenham are among those interested, with a January approach becoming increasingly likely.

Arthur Dias has established himself as a regular in Athletico Paranaense’s first team since 2025, making nearly 50 senior appearances despite still being a teenager. His experience at that level has naturally attracted interest from clubs across Europe. The defender’s ability to operate comfortably on the left side of the defence has further strengthened his appeal.

Athletico PR are understood to be considering a new contract for Dias, whose current deal runs until 2028. His call-up to the Brazil squad represents another important step in his development and underlines how quickly his career is progressing.

Will Arthur Dias move to the Premier League?

Several clubs are showing interest in Dias, including Tottenham and Newcastle United. Tottenham recently signed Brazilian teenage full-back Souza from Santos in January this year. However, that move has since highlighted the risks involved, as the young Brazilian struggled to establish himself before joining FC Porto on loan in the summer.

That experience could be relevant as Spurs now consider targeting Dias, who may have a similar development profile to Souza. Tottenham already have several left-footed central defensive options in their first-team squad, and the existing pecking order could make it difficult to convince the 19-year-old Brazilian defender to join.

Newcastle United may offer a clearer path for a left-footed centre-back. The Magpies are looking to add competition for Sven Botman and identify a long-term successor to Dan Burn. Dias could have greater opportunities at Tyneside than in North London, which could give Newcastle an advantage over Tottenham.

However, Dias is also attracting interest from several European clubs and other English teams. With his current contract expiring in December 2028, a January move could become possible, particularly if he does not agree to a new deal with Athletico Paranaense. Newcastle United and Tottenham will therefore continue to monitor his situation.